‘Why It Gotta Be a Black Event?’: Cam Newton Apologizes for Brawl at 7-on-7 Tourney

Cam Newton is publicly speaking out and apologizing for the brawl between him and several others during a 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta last weekend.
Video of the scrap quickly went viral as the former NFL player could be seen fighting at least three other men by himself.
: Cam Newton was originally trying to break up the fight when he got sucker punched in the face ♂️
Newton did not address the issue for several days. However, on Friday, during his 4th & 1 podcast, Newton took ownership of the affair and lamented the fact that the incident contributed to a negative image of a “black event.”
“There’s no excuse,” Newton said. “It’s really not, ’cause it could’ve been a melee, more violence could’ve stemmed from that, and it’s just not called for. And on top of that, it’s echoing something that’s been permeating for years — black people. Why it gotta be at a black event? You know what I’m saying? And I can easily play the victim, and I’m not going to do that.”
The former Panther also stressed the need to change the behavior and narrative surrounding events like the 7-on-7 tournaments to give young people positive role models.
Newton’s opponents in the scrum, Top Shelf Performance, also shared their version of events.
TSP (Top Shelf Performance) coaches appear on @theBeatATL to explain the full altercation with Cam Newton ὄ
“He was talking crazy to us for no reason” pic.twitter.com/9Fok7xT7L9
Neither side is pressing charges.
