Former Vanderbilt QB Says Italian Mob Offered Him $300k to Rig Games

A former college quarterback has claimed that the Italian mafia offered him $300,000 to rig football games.
Mo Hasan, a backup QB for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2018 and 2019, surprised his podcast listeners this week by claiming that an Italian mobster offered him $300,000 to rig football games. In addition, Hasan claims that the mobster revealed a larger scheme involving several players from big-name schools.
Hasan claims the mobster told him Alabama had players involved in the game-rigging scheme.
When the Italian Mafia approached @Mo_Hasan10 at Jason Aldean's bar to rig an SEC football game for 300k
“He said, ‘We regularly talk to guys at your position about fixing games,’” Hasan said in a clip of the episode posted on X. “He named guys in the SEC, who I don’t want to say their names because they’re in the NFL right now … but University of Alabama, I’ll tell you that.”
Hasan threw a whopping total of 17 passes in his collegiate career. So, it’s hard to imagine how he would have been in a position to influence the outcome of many, if any, games.
X users were quick to highlight this flaw in Hasan’s story.
I call B.S. If the mob wants to pay players to throw a game, they are NOT going pay a Vandy player/
1. Vandy is likely to lose out right.
2. Even if Vandy were favored, it wouldn't be by enough to make it worth the while to pay someone to throw the game.
— Mountaineer Steve (@Mountaineer_Ste) March 10, 2024
Wait wait wait, bro played for Vanderbilt. How could anyone at Vandy throw a game? They're already at Vanderbilt.
— Drums / Space (@wpinner) March 8, 2024
Would love to know which game they wanted Vandy to throw lol
— AD (@_ADevito) March 9, 2024
Vanderbilt is part of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). They have traditionally struggled to win games.
