Former Vanderbilt QB Says Italian Mob Offered Him $300k to Rig Games

A former college quarterback has claimed that the Italian mafia offered him $300,000 to rig football games.

Mo Hasan, a backup QB for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2018 and 2019, surprised his podcast listeners this week by claiming that an Italian mobster offered him $300,000 to rig football games. In addition, Hasan claims that the mobster revealed a larger scheme involving several players from big-name schools.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Mo Hasan (18) during a game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Missouri Tigers, October 19, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hasan claims the mobster told him Alabama had players involved in the game-rigging scheme.

“He said, ‘We regularly talk to guys at your position about fixing games,’” Hasan said in a clip of the episode posted on X. “He named guys in the SEC, who I don’t want to say their names because they’re in the NFL right now … but University of Alabama, I’ll tell you that.”

Hasan threw a whopping total of 17 passes in his collegiate career. So, it’s hard to imagine how he would have been in a position to influence the outcome of many, if any, games.

X users were quick to highlight this flaw in Hasan’s story.

Vanderbilt is part of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). They have traditionally struggled to win games.

