Intimacy Bans Lifted, 300k Condoms Distributed Ahead of Paris Olympics

The intimacy bans implemented at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus epidemic are officially over. Officials informed Sky News last week that 300,000 will be distributed to athletes visiting France for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yes, condoms were also distributed to athletes in Tokyo. However, they were told not to use them. Fast-forward four years, and the Paris athletes are under no such restrictions or guidelines.

“It is very important that the conviviality here is something big,” Olympic Village Director Laurent Michaud told Sky News.

With an expected total of 14,500 athletes, the 300,000 condoms should be enough for each athlete to have…well…a lot of sex.

“Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable,” Michaud said.

The lifting of the intimacy bans should definitely improve enthusiasm.

Lest anyone labor under the false impression that the French are only concerned with the athletes having sex, Michaud also provided assurances that the athletes will be provided with copious amounts of food. Over 400 yards worth of buffet stations, to be exact.

“I’m sure that the athletes will be very happy to have some French specialties made over here,” Michaud explained.

He added, “But the variety will first respond to the athletes’ needs for their nutrition and their performance.”

Based on what the athletes will be doing during and after competition, they will probably need lots of nutrition.