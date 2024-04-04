Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is facing a ten-year prison sentence for drunk driving after being indicted on the charges Wednesday.

Mahomes Sr was arrested on Feb. 3 after being caught by police in Texas with an open container of alcohol in his car and “admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages,” according to the New York Daily News.

He could be sentenced to as much as ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

He was arrested in Tyler, Texas, on Feb. 4 and booked into the Smith County Jail. It was his third arrest for drunk driving.

The Chiefs star told reporters that he was fully aware of his father’s legal jeopardy but did not want to speak much about it.

“I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” he said. “It’s a family matter. I’ll just keep it to the family, and that’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Mahomes Sr. played pro baseball for 11 seasons on teams including the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and the Pittsburg Pirates.

He is the father of three: Patrick, 28, Jackson, 23, and his youngest, a daughter named Zoe.

The elder Mahomes is not the only man in the family who has legal issues. His son, Jackson, has also been in and out of jail and was handed a six-month jail term for sexual battery in 2023. His jail sentence was suspended, provided he followed the terms of his probation.

