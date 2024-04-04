Pat Mahomes Sr. Indicted on Drunk Driving Charge, Faces 10-Year Prison Sentence

David Eulitt/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is facing a ten-year prison sentence for drunk driving after being indicted on the charges Wednesday.

Mahomes Sr was arrested on Feb. 3 after being caught by police in Texas with an open container of alcohol in his car and “admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages,” according to the New York Daily News.

He could be sentenced to as much as ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs’ father, Pat Mahomes, looks on after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

He was arrested in Tyler, Texas, on Feb. 4 and booked into the Smith County Jail. It was his third arrest for drunk driving.

The Chiefs star told reporters that he was fully aware of his father’s legal jeopardy but did not want to speak much about it.

“I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” he said. “It’s a family matter. I’ll just keep it to the family, and that’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his father, Pat Mahomes, after the AFC Championship NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Mahomes Sr. played pro baseball for 11 seasons on teams including the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and the Pittsburg Pirates.

He is the father of three: Patrick, 28, Jackson, 23, and his youngest, a daughter named Zoe.

The elder Mahomes is not the only man in the family who has legal issues. His son, Jackson, has also been in and out of jail and was handed a six-month jail term for sexual battery in 2023. His jail sentence was suspended, provided he followed the terms of his probation.

