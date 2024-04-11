The White House sparked controversy on Thursday when it expressed condolences to the family of OJ Simpson without mentioning the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman – the two people he had been accused of (and acquitted of) murdering before being found unanimously responsible for their deaths in a civil trial.

“Our thoughts are with his families [sic] during this difficult time — obviously with his family and loved ones,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing.

“And I’ll say this: I know that they have asked for some privacy. And so we’re going to respect that. And I’ll just leave it there,” she added.

Simpson’s family announced his death at the age of 76 on Thursday following a battle with prostate cancer.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” a statement from the family said. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

As Breitbart News reported, Simpson’s star power following a prolific football career, which included 11 NFL seasons as a star running back with the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers, cratered in the early 1990s when he stood accused of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Though he was acquitted of those murders following a lengthy and controversial trial, a jury later unanimously declared him liable for their deaths in a civil trial.

The Goldman family only expressed sorrow upon learning of OJ’s death, saying it reminded them of Ron Goldman’s absence.

“The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years,” Fred Goldman told NBC News.

“It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone,” he added.

