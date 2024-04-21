Tiffany Gomas, the infamous “Crazy Plane Lady” who went viral last year, drew fire on social media this weekend after she posted a photo of herself wearing an Ultra Right Beer bikini while saying “men don’t belong in women’s sports.”

“Wonder how many people I’m gonna piss off with this post…” she captioned in the post.

Later, Gomas said, “So… is now an appropriate time to tell y’all men don’t belong in women’s sports?!”

So… is now an appropriate time to tell y’all men don’t belong in women’s sports?! — Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) April 19, 2024

Founded by businessman Seth Weathers after Bud Light partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Ultra Right Beer bills itself as a “100% woke free American beer” and garnered significant traction when it released a “Real Women of America” calendar that featured various right-wing influencer women posing in Ultra Right merchandise, the bikini being chief among them.

Last year, the internet went ablaze over a video of Gomas having a total meltdown about an alleged imaginary person on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the fuck off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the fuck off, and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it,” she said.

“That motherfucker back there is not real,” she exclaimed. “You can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

The flight suffered a delay as Gomas was allowed to depart before takeoff.

For weeks, people speculated as to who the woman was and even started postulating conspiracy theories that she had disappeared after uncovering some nefarious government plot. As it turned out, the woman was 38-year-old Tiffany Gomas, a marketing executive from Texas. In a video posted to X later that year, Gomas apologized for the incident.

“First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions,” Gomas said. “They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not … I should have been in control of my emotions. And that was not the case.”

I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for. My very worst moment was captured on video. Although the memes have been amusing, the flipside has been cruel. I’m thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this. This experience has… pic.twitter.com/0AfQcaEzj0 — Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) August 13, 2023

