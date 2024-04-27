You Won’t Believe What a Fan Had Caitlin Clark Autograph at the Bucks-Pacers Playoff Game

Dylan Gwinn

Caitlin Clark has been asked to sign many things over the past couple of weeks, but this has got to be a first.

During a surprise visit to the Bucks-Pacers game on Friday, the former women’s college basketball and newest member of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever threw tee shirts and revved the engines on a replica IndyCar to get the fans fired up.

Everything was going pretty much as expected until a particularly fired-up fan asked Clark for an autograph…of her ultrasound.

Not many people are predestined to be fans of certain teams while they’re in the womb, but that lady’s kid definitely is. If the Indiana Fever do not offer infant and toddler merchandise, they might want to consider doing so, for at least one fan.

As for the game, the Pacers beat the Bucks in overtime to take a 2-1 series lead.

