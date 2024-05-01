Former NFL Linebacker Bill Romanowski Declares Bankruptcy, Owes $15.5 Million in Unpaid Taxes

Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Former Broncos star Bill Romanowski filed for bankruptcy on Monday and reportedly owes the federal government $15.5 million in back taxes, according to USA Today.

The feds are accusing Bill Romanowski and his wife, Julie, of using the nutrition company Nutrition53 to illegally avoid paying taxes. The Romanowskis filed the bankruptcy claim one day before a hearing with federal authorities.

Linebacker Bill Romanowski #53 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates against the Denver Broncos during an NFL game on December 22, 2002, at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images).

The federal government has charged the couple with using accounts connected to Nutrition53 to pay for personal expenses. The Romanowskis filed for bankruptcy on Nutrition53 last year.

Tight End Jerramy Stevens #86 of the Seattle Seahawks loses the football while being hit by linebacker Bill Romanowski #53 of the Oakland Raiders during the game on September 8, 2002, at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 31-17. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Bill Romanowski was known as one of the most violent players in NFL history.

He spent 16 years with the 49ers, Raiders, Eagles, and Broncos. During that time, he won 4 Super Bowls, was elected to two Pro Bowls, and is 53rd all-time with 1,118 tackles.

