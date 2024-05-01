Former NFL Linebacker Bill Romanowski Declares Bankruptcy, Owes $15.5 Million in Unpaid Taxes

Former Broncos star Bill Romanowski filed for bankruptcy on Monday and reportedly owes the federal government $15.5 million in back taxes, according to USA Today.

The feds are accusing Bill Romanowski and his wife, Julie, of using the nutrition company Nutrition53 to illegally avoid paying taxes. The Romanowskis filed the bankruptcy claim one day before a hearing with federal authorities.

The federal government has charged the couple with using accounts connected to Nutrition53 to pay for personal expenses. The Romanowskis filed for bankruptcy on Nutrition53 last year.

Bill Romanowski was known as one of the most violent players in NFL history.

He spent 16 years with the 49ers, Raiders, Eagles, and Broncos. During that time, he won 4 Super Bowls, was elected to two Pro Bowls, and is 53rd all-time with 1,118 tackles.