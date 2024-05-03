Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Out at NFL Network After 15 Years

Michael Irvin
Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been let go by the NFL Network after a 15-year run as an analyst and panelist.

Irvin joined the network in 2009 and it appeared that he might continue there as long as he wanted to. However, Irvin’s tenure became more complicated in 2023 after a hotel worker in Phoenix accused him of making lewd comments to her.

The NFL Network suspended him while the legal process played out. Irvin reached a settlement with his accuser and was reinstated.

Network personality Michael Irvin broadcasts from the field during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NFL Network personality Michael Irvin broadcasts from the field during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Despite that reinstatement, the Cowboys legend’s contract with the network is over and was not renewed.

Irvin appears regularly on FS1 and used to work for ESPN.

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.