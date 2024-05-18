‘I’ll Spare You Only This 1 Time’: Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders Sends Former Teammate a Cryptic Warning

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has engaged in a social media squabble with recent transfer Gavin Kuld.

Kuld left the Buffaloes via the transfer portal last week after backing up Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, last season. Kuld had come to Boulder as a walk-on. However, the former walk-on departure was not free of controversy. During an appearance on MagDogTV, Kuld said he was upset with how Sanders spent his NIL money.

Sanders picked up on Kuld’s comments and responded.

“I learned sometimes you have to take the high road. @GKuld I’ll spare you only this 1 time,” he wrote on X.

Sanders continued by taking a shot at the media.

Y’all just interview anyone that leave from Colorado just to get a negative look on the program,” he added.

Kuld isn’t the only former Buffalo to take shots at how the team. Xavier Smith, a former defensive back for Colorado, told of an emotional exchange with Deion Sanders soon after the NFL Hall of Famer took over the team.

Smith said Sanders told him he should “probably hit the [transfer] portal” instead of having him “waste a year thinking I could earn a spot.”

“I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me,” Smith lamented.

Sanders spoke of his desire to win at Colorado, primarily using transfer players and ridding the roster of most players from the previous coaching regime. That plan did not work so well last year. The Buffaloes won only four games and missed out on a bowl bid.