WATCH: Bubba Wallace Gets Booed, Cursed by NASCAR Fans

They say time cures all ills. However, if the reception Bubba Wallace received at the track on Sunday is any indication, NASCAR fans are still plenty mad at Bubba Wallace.

In the summer of 2020, Bubba Wallace claimed someone left a noose in his garage in an apparent hate crime. The ensuing controversy brought even more angst and tension to an already angst and tension-filled summer. Anyway, a literal federal case was made out of Wallace’s claim, and 15 FBI agents who had far better things to do in the summer of the craziest year in recent human history concluded that the “noose” in Wallace’s garage was a pull rope to close the garage door.

The episode did not endear the Alabama native to NASCAR fans one bit, and the bad feelings evidently remain.

Fast-forward to Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star race in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, where Wallace was introduced to a crowd that, let’s say, was less than welcoming.

#NASCAR … Crowd reaction to Bubba Wallace in drivers intros at North Wilkesboro pic.twitter.com/GoXxduD4PA — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) May 20, 2024

Wallace, who was wearing a body cam, then (bravely) left the stage to get up close and personal with the fans.

Guess who lost the fan vote Ὀ pic.twitter.com/sf7kcpmzz7 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) May 20, 2024

Is it time to bury the hatchet with Wallace? Maybe. However, honestly, he probably wouldn’t want that to happen. As you can tell by his antics on the stage, he’s very much leaning into the villain thing and doesn’t seem to have a problem being “that guy.”

NASCAR is a sport that needs a villain anyway.