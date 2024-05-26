Grayson Murray’s Parents Confirm Their Son ‘Took His Own Life’

The parents of Grayson Murray, the PGA Tour golfer who passed away on Saturday at the age of 30, have issued a statement announcing that their son “took his own life.”

The statement, on behalf of Murray’s parents, Erica and Terry, was shared by the PGA Tour’s X account.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare,” Murray’s parents said. “We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this.

“We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

A statement below from Grayson's parents, Eric and Terry Murray. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at https://t.co/j0traBx8ia. pic.twitter.com/wPsaYMrWrH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

According to the PGA Tour, Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday due to an illness.

Murray had seen considerable success on the golf course after battling issues with alcoholism, depression, and anxiety. In January, he won the Sony Open and spoke openly about his struggles.

A lot of hard work pays off. It’s not easy. I want to give up a lot of times, give up on myself, give up on the game of golf, give up on life at times,” Murray said at the Sony Open. “Just persevere, and when you get tired of fighting let someone else fight for you. That’s what happened.”

Mental health matters. And it’s a battle that some never stop fighting. RIP Grayson Murray. pic.twitter.com/HoTMZt1l1E — Matt Burns (@CoachBurns17) May 26, 2024

Murray was hailed as a phenom in golf at a young age.

“[Murray] was just 16 when he made his first cut on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour and won three straight Junior World Championships from 2006-08.

“A solid season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 saw him return to the PGA Tour, and his Sony Open victory saw him reach a career-high 46th in the world rankings.”