ESPN’s Pat McAfee Claims Caitlin Clark Not Mad He Called Her a ‘White B*tch’

ESPN personality Pat McAfee now insists that WNBA star Caitlin Clark is not upset that he called her a “white bitch” on the air during his program Tuesday.

During his Monday program, McAfee began talking about the rivalry between the Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter and Clark; McAfee noted that the rise in popularity of the WNBA is due to the current “class” of rookies, and he excused the crap talking on the court between players.

“I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘this rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class.’ Nah, just call it for what it is, there’s one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar, and is it because she stayed in Iowa and put an entire state on her back and took a program from nothing to a multiple-year success story?” he continued.

Let’s dive into the REALITY of the Caitlin Clark WNBA situation#PMSLive #Journalism pic.twitter.com/7Z96TEemLN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 3, 2024

Now, McAfee claims that Clark is not mad at him for calling her that offensive name.

However, he did admit that it was a “massive fuck up” to use such a term, according to Fox News.

“The 15 minutes leading up to that, I was literally talking about how I hope the WNBA and sports media and ex-WNBA players would show a little bit more respect to Caitlin Clark for what she’s brought to the WNBA. And in the end, it was taken in a way that I was the most disrespectful person on earth to Caitlin Clark,” he said during his Tuesday show.

“Obviously, that’s a massive fuck up on my end. I apologize for that.”

Still, he insisted that he was trying to compliment the WNBA star.

He also said that he reached out to Clark, and she said she was not perturbed.

“I meant it as a compliment. Those were my intentions. A lot of people didn’t take it that way. Caitlin Clark did not feel disrespected, but a lot of people said I was disrespecting her — that’s the complete opposite of what I was trying to do,” he said.

Clark seems not to have allowed all the attacks against her to mar her play.

After only a few weeks in the WNBA, Clark has already become just the third player in league history with at least 100 points, 30 rebounds, and 30 assists in her first six career games.

