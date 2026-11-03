Exit Poll: Republicans Lead by 12 Points Among Election Day Voters

Republicans led Democrats by 12 percentage points among Election Day voters, according to figures from the NBC News exit poll.

The breakdown showed 54% backing Republican congressional candidates and 42% supporting Democrats.

The figures cover Election Day voters only, rather than the full NBC News exit poll, which also includes people who voted early or by mail.

Earlier today, Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters predicted unexpected GOP victories during an Election Day interview on Breitbart News Daily, pointing to the party’s resources and turnout operation.

“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people,” Gruters said.

“We’re going to be fine in South Carolina, Kansas, Nebraska. They will all be Republicans at the end of the day. But you know, it did require us to spend a little bit of time and effort. But that’s not unusual in the midterm cycle,” he added.