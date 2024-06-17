Boys Take Track & Field Titles from Girls in Five States

Boys across six states have left girls in the dust and taken track & field titles and other placing positions from them despite being a tiny percentage of high school athletes.

The five boys who claim to identify as girls have won titles in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Oregon, and Washington, according to the Washington Times.

Three other boys who competed but did not place first also took spots away from girls in events in the states of Connecticut, Hawaii, and Washington.

The issue of transgender athletes in primary and secondary education has been contentious. To date, 24 states have passed some measure of bans or restrictions on transgender athletes in state-sponsored schools and athletic contests. But the rest of the country has gone in the opposite direction. Furthermore, Joe Biden’s politicized Title IX rules have also mandated the inclusion of transgender athletes in all schools quite, despite any state regulations to the contrary. It is an imbalance that seems destined to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court at some point.

In the meantime, in many states, boys are rising to the top in girls’ sports, with rules mandating their participation.

A male athlete just WON the Girls 400m race in the 2A division at the WIAA State Championship Meet in Tacoma, Washington. Veronica Garcia beat the fastest female runner by a FULL SECOND and was booed on the podium. pic.twitter.com/5Bforxqp8p — ThePublica (@ThePublicaNow) May 25, 2024

Winners include Lizzy Bidwell, a junior at Connecticut’s Conard High School; Maelle Jacques, a sophomore at New Hampshire’s Kearsarge Regional High School; Soren Stark-Chessa, a sophomore at Maine Coast Waldorf School; Aayden Gallagher, a sophomore at Oregon’s McDaniel High School, and Veronica Garcia, a junior at Washington’s East Valley High School.

Pushback against transgenders competing against girls is growing. In May, transgender sophomore Aayden Gallagher was booed from the stands after winning the 200-meter dash in the Oregon School Activities Association Track & Field State Championships.

Another proud moment for women’s sports! Aayden Gallagher (male) just placed 1st in the Oregon state championship in the women’s 200m after placing 2nd in the 400m. Just listen to the audible BOOS. People are over this…& it’s about time. pic.twitter.com/HfJqF4AkzO — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 18, 2024

Also this year, girls in West Virginia mounted a protest against trans inclusion in women’s and girls’ sports in April when a group of female shot-putters stepped out in protest of having to compete against a trans thrower.

5 middle school female athletes in West Virginia on Thursday refused to throw shot put against male Becky Pepper-Jackson. They “stepped in” then “stepped out” in protest. This is how you finally stop men from ruining women’s sports. These girls get it!pic.twitter.com/Kufjp3BmUX — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 19, 2024

The girls were then told by their school district that they could not compete in the next tournament, prompting West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) to file suit on their behalf.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston