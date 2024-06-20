UFC’s Dana White Compares Cancel Culture to Being Gay in the 80s

UFC chief Dana White had some harsh words for today’s “cancel culture” and described it in a way that will surely infuriate the left.

Appearing on the sports broadcaster Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast this week, White insisted that he is not the least bit worried about being “canceled” by social media outrages. Mostly because he does not care what anyone outside his supporters and family thinks about him.

“I obviously have, in the UFC, a fanbase that are in with you. Outside of those people and my circle that I give a shit about, I could care less,’ White told Sharpe.

But how he went on to describe how he views cancel culture and how it works is sure to infuriate the very leftists who wield cancel culture like a weapon to destroy people.

“I acquaint it to being gay,” White explained. “Think about this: in life, back in the 80s, if you came out and said you were gay, it could destroy your career.”

He added, “Imagine living a life where you can’t be who you really are. It’s gotta be a horrible thing, right? Fuck that. I am who I am. If you like it or you don’t like it, I don’t give a fuck. That’s your problem, not mine.”

White then brought it back to a personal level by recounting what he went through when video of him slapping his wife during a trip to Mexico in 2023 went viral.

The video of the incident showed a woman slapping White, and White responding with an open-handed slap of his own.

He later admitted that it was him and his wife in the video and added that there is “never an excuse” for hitting a woman. But he also insisted that he and his wife are “fine” and the incident was not part of a pattern.

Recounting the incident with Sharpe, White insisted that the slapping was none of anyone’s business and that the social media row over it affected his children more than it did he and his wife.

“It wasn’t about getting through it publicly. It was about getting through it personally with my kids. Me and my wife are fine. Me and my wife had, whatever… My kids have never seen that before. It was on the world stage. We embarrassed them. No kids wanna see that shit with their parents,” he told Sharpe.

“Everybody else can go fuck themselves, OK?” he exclaimed.

“It had nothing to do with them. It was about my family. That’s what’s important. The people who know me and know her, they know us. We’re fine,” he concluded. “It was my kids. That was something personal between me and my family.”

