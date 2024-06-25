‘Nothing Is Worth Taking Your Own Life’: Champion Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Reveals His Son Committed Suicide

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. revealed Monday that his son committed suicide on Saturday and expressed his grief regarding the tragic loss.

In his announcement, posted on social media, Jones thanked everyone who was showing him and his family support, the New York Post reported Monday.

Jones’ message read:

Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away. Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.

The Post article said the young man is also survived by his mother and two brothers.

The Mayo Clinic describes suicide as when a person takes his or her own life in response to a stressful life situation. The clinic says that if you or someone you know is considering suicide, being aware of the warning signs and how to find help are critical to avoiding such a tragedy.

To find immediate help, the site suggests, “In the U.S., call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Or use the Lifeline Chat at 988lifeline.org/chat/. Services are free and confidential.”

People may also call 911 or a local emergency number for help.

To prevent suicidal feelings, the clinic recommends getting treatment, establishing a support network, and always remembering that suicidal feelings are temporary.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) webpage, updated on March 29, “Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. It was responsible for over 49,000 deaths in 2022.”

“Jones fought as perhaps the best light-heavyweight boxer [in] history,” per a Breitbart News report from 2015. “He defeated…Bernard Hopkins, James Toney, and Virgil Hill between 160 and 175 pounds before moving up to heavyweight to beat beltholder John Ruiz in 2003.”