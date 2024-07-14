Jacoby Jones, Super Bowl Hero and Catcher of the ‘Mile High Miracle,’ Dead at 40

Former Raven wide receiver Jacoby Jones, who was vital to Baltimore’s postseason run that culminated in a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2012-2013 season, has died.

He was 40 years old.

Jones passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston. No cause of death was given.

Drafted by the Texans out of Lane College in 2007, Jones spent five years in Houston before being released in 2012. Jones signed with the Ravens shortly after his release, and things took off quickly. The New Orleans native made the Pro Bowl and became a first-team All-Pro kick returner in the 2012-2013 season. However, Jones is most known for his contributions to Baltimore’s Super Bowl season that year.

Jones caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game that forced overtime against the Broncos and likely saved the Ravens season.

In the Super Bowl, he returned a kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass, becoming the first player in NFL history to record a touchdown return and touchdown reception in a Super Bowl.

Two years later, Jones was released from the Ravens and finished out his career in 2015 with the Steelers and Chargers.