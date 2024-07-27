Harrison Butker on Olympic Drag Queen Parody of Last Supper: ‘God Is Not Mocked’

Chiefs kicker and devout Catholic Harrison Butker issued a stark warning to Olympic organizers who allowed a drag queen parody of the Last Supper during the opening ceremony in Paris on Friday, admonishing that “God is not mocked.”

During the middle portion of the opening ceremonies, viewers were exposed to a group of transgender and drag queen performers at a table in a parody of the Last Supper.

The Olympics are supposed to be a time of mutual respect and a reason to come together from around the world. It is unacceptable that the opening ceremony mocked Christianity and the Last Supper and included a child in a drag queen performance. pic.twitter.com/mRBkKEYeYY — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) July 27, 2024

Butker, who is outspoken in his defense of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) and Christianity in general, quoted a Bible verse in response to the grotesque display.

“Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.” Galatians 6:7-8 pic.twitter.com/bhCHoO1HXk — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) July 26, 2024

The parody also drew a sharp rebuke from French bishops who wrote, “Christians on all continents who have been hurt by the outrageousness and provocation” of the event, the bishops said they deeply deplored the “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity”

American Bishop Robert Barron also decried the display, calling it a “gross mockery of Christianity,”

“France felt evidently that as it’s trying to put its best cultural foot forward the right thing to do is to mock this very central moment in Christianity where Jesus at his Last Supper gives his body and blood in anticipation of the cross,” Barron said in a video posted on X (former Twitter).

“It’s presented as this gross, sort of flippant mockery,” he added.

Thomas Jolly, the Frenchman who directed the opening ceremony, said his intent was to change the way the world sees France.

“The extraordinary thing is that everyone in France and the rest of the world has an idea of what France is all about. And I want to play with that, that’s where I want to start from – breaking down clichés, because clichés come along other things,” he said.

Safe to say, he did not succeed.