‘Misogynist and Bigot’: Wokesters Lose Their Minds After Chiefs Announce $25 Million Deal for Harrison Butker

Michael Owens_Getty Images (14)
Michael Owens/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that they have signed kicker Harrison Butker to a new $25.6 million contract. While the Chiefs are thrilled to be keeping one of the best NFL kickers in the league, the announcement is causing the hate-filled, woke left to lose its tiny, hive mind once again.

You may recall that liberals have been trying to get Butker fired all year after he dared to give a college commencement speech in May urging male graduates to embrace their masculinity and females not to forego having a family in order to pursue a professional career.

But now, instead of firing him, the Chiefs are signing him to a big new deal that will assure him of being on the team through 2028!

Per Adam Schefter, ” The Chiefs are signing standout kicker Harrison Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal ties Butker to KC through the 2028 season. Butker represented and negotiated the deal himself.”

Naturally, the far left had a conniption fit and flooded Schefter’s X post with their usual hatred for Butker and Christians.

Many leftists attacked Butker’s wife in their spiteful comments about the kicker’s new deal, such as vaccine pusher Apu Akkad:

Others more broadly used the announcement to claim that the NFL “hates women” because the Chiefs re-signed Butker:

Of course, there were also hundreds of supporters who were happy for Butker and the Chiefs.

