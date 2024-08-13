VIDEO: Titans QB Will Levis, Hellmann’s Debut Ad for Mayonnaise-Scented Fragrance

Will Levis put out a strong mayo vibe over two years ago when it was discovered that he adds mayonnaise to his coffee. Now, the mayonnaise industry has figured out how to capitalize on this mayo-loving rising NFL star.

The answer? “Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise.”

The fragrance you’ve been craving is here. Introducing Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise. Daily supply is limited.​https://t.co/JKguMXqV7d pic.twitter.com/cJZVYNQlNC — Hellmann's Mayonnaise (@Hellmanns) August 13, 2024

But wait! Lest you believe this is some joke, the good people at Hellmann’s have gone the extra mile to confirm that this condiment-scented cologne is indeed quite real.

No jokes here, it's real and it's GREATNESS! — Hellmann's Mayonnaise (@Hellmanns) August 13, 2024

“It’s been a very exciting process,” Levis told CBS Sports. “We started last year when we announced my life-time supply of mayonnaise contract with Hellmann’s, and now being an official spokesperson for them is really exciting. One of the ideas we had to ‘bottle up’ my love for mayonnaise and share it with the world was to create this Will Levis parfum de mayonnaise — Will Levis No. 8 — to share.

“It is what it says it is, it’s a mayonnaise-based fragrance, but we do promise that it smells great, it smells like greatness. It’s got the undertones that you’d think of in a mayonnaise: A little lemon, a little bit of coffee undertone to kind of play with how this whole thing got started.”

Apparently, the concoction is quite popular.

SOLD OUT pic.twitter.com/bf8GTChyW4 — No Context Tennessee Titans (@NoContextTitans) August 13, 2024

Presumably, Titans fans are the ones buying Hellmann’s out of all their Will Levis mayonnaise-scented cologne. So, ladies, if you’re in a Nashville bar this year and some guy wearing Navy and Columbia Blue is putting out the vibe while smelling like a cross between Starbucks and a high school cafeteria, don’t be alarmed; he’s just a really big fan.