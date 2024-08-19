VIDEO: Caitlin Clark Jokes About Low WNBA Salary, Says She Needs ‘Help’ to Afford Season Tickets

Caitlin Clark has demonstrated the ability to pack the arena with fans no matter where she goes or who she plays. However, if you want her to help pay to fill seats, she says she needs some help.

After the Fever’s 92-75 thumping of the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Clark, who scored 23 points in the contest, sat next to teammate Lexie Hull in the post-game press conference. Hull, who scored 22 points in the game, was asked if she would be getting her family season tickets to the games. Hull began to answer the question in the affirmative but was cut off by Clark, who quipped about how the low salaries of WNBA players might make it impossible for any player to buy their family season tickets.

‘Those are pretty expensive,” Calrk interjected. “Our salaries… it is like our entire salary to get those. I’m not kidding. We need people to help.”

Through laughter, Hull added: ‘I might have to (get tickets). We’ll make sure that people get working on that. We’ll have someone work on that for sure.”

LMAOOOO caitlin said fever season tickets are so expensive they probably cost her entire salary 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1aGn7qmPrt — cc akgae (@clrkszn) August 19, 2024

If Hull is serious about getting people to help pay for her family’s tickets, she needs to look no further than the person sitting next to her. While Caitlin Clark makes a base rookie salary of $76,000 per year, she also has an 8-year, $28 million contract with Nike and currently has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

More than enough to help with the $1,600 beginning cost of season tickets for the Fever.

Hull, who just signed a 3-year deal with the Fever, is making slightly more than Clark’s base salary at $77,000 annually. However, she obviously lacks the massive Nike contract and other assorted endorsement deals.

The Fever are 13-15 on the season and currently hold the three-seed in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.