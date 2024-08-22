‘Get Out There and Vote!’: Angel Reese Urges Americans to Cast Their Ballots in November

WNBA star Angel Reese calls on American voters to get off the bench and have their voices heard by voting in this November’s election.

Before Wednesday night’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, Reese asked for her thoughts about Vice President and Democrat Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris. Instead, the Chicago Sky’s rookie star confessed she wasn’t overly read up on the candidates but urged all Americans to vote.

“I haven’t been able to tap a lot into the political election and everything going on,” Reese explained. “So, I’m not that educated [on that topic] right now, but I just continue to learn and give feedback.”

She added, “Everybody go out there and vote. I commend that, and I just tell a lot of people to go out there and vote because we need it for this election.”

While Reese did not explicitly endorse Harris, she did endorse former First Lady Michelle Obama’s convention speech.

“MICHELLE SAID WHAT SHE SAID,” Reese wrote on X.

MICHELLE SAID WHAT SHE SAID. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 21, 2024

Obama strongly endorsed Harris, telling the audience she is one of the most “qualified” people to ever run for president.

“That’s why we must do everything in our power to elect two of those good, big-hearted people. There is no other choice than Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. No other choice,” Obama said.