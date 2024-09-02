VIDEO: Caitlin Clark Left Speechless After Being Pranked During Press Conference

Caitlin Clark normally leaves others at a loss for words, but the shoe was on the other foot Sunday night.

Clark and the Fever dispatched the Dallas Wings by a final of 100-93 on the way to their fourth consecutive victory. However, the entertainment wouldn’t stop for the hottest team and hottest player in the league, as Clark was yet to face one more challenge during the post-game presser.

A reporter known as Scoops Callahan ended up giving Clark a question she never saw coming.

“Caitlin, Caitlin, after giving the Razzmatazz to those Windy City skyscrapers Friday night, what was the biggest wingding game you expected to find today in the shindig against these dynamos from Big D?”

Reporter: "After giving the Razzmatazz to those Windy City skyscrapers Friday night, what was the biggest wingding game you expected to find today in the shindig against these dynamos from Big D?" Caitlin Clark was speechless 😂 (via @GrantAfseth)pic.twitter.com/AbRl1CZAvQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 1, 2024

A perplexed Clark sat speechless momentarily before the Fever’s PR team moved the proceedings along.

Sports Illustrated gathered info on the history of “Scoops Callahan” and revealed his origins.

“Scoops Callahan was the alias of Tom Gribble, a Dallas-based sports radio host,” the outlet reported. “For nearly two decades, Gribble has made a hilarious name for himself by asking 1920s-style, unintelligible trolling questions to athletes, pranking the likes of Tom Brady, Eli Manning, LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers.”

So, the fact that “Scoops” saw Clark as a worthy target for his particular brand of old-timey “Johnny Press” chicanery could and should be considered a compliment.

Clark finished the game with 28 points and 12 assists. The Fever are currently the hottest team in the WNBA as the playoffs approach.