Police: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Driving 60 MPH in a 40 MPH Zone

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was pulled over for driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

“High rate [of] speed visual estimation 60 MPH, no seat belt. High [traffic] of pedestrians and [vehicles],” one of the officers noted on the ticket.

Amidst the fanfare of an NFL opening Sunday, a viral video surfaced of the 30-year-old Hill being pulled over and forcefully removed from his vehicle near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Typically, speeding tickets are easily resolved things in which someone receives a citation, pays it, and moves on with their life. However, Hill became combative with the officer who pulled him over and refused a simple instruction to roll down his tinted window. Instead, electing to remain on the phone with his agent while telling the officer to do whatever he was going to do.

Hill’s refusal to roll down the window – which is tinted and makes it difficult for the officer to see inside – led to him being forcefully removed from the vehicle and handcuffed. This resulted in a viral incident and a huge brouhaha that rages two days after the fact.

If Hill is found guilty, he will pay $308 in fines.