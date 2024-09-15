Harrison Butker Kicks Chiefs to 2-0 with Clutch, Game-Winning 51-Yard Field Goal

Those who despise Harrison Butker for his beliefs and eagerly await opportunities to cheer when he fails will have to keep waiting.

The former TLM (Traditional Latin Mass) altar server who dares to champion motherhood and advocate for the defense of the unborn kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired to seal the deal on a 26-25 win.

Butker’s attempt was primarily enabled by a 4th down pass interference penalty on Cincinnati’s Daijahn Anthony.

“Patrick Mahomes threw for 151 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but it was his incomplete pass to Rashee Rice on fourth-and-16 from the Kansas City 35 that turned out to be decisive. Anthony arrived a split-second early and hit Rice from behind with his body, and flags flew with 38 seconds remaining as the crowd in Arrowhead Stadium erupted,” the Associated Press reported.

“The penalty came just after the Chiefs had a long gain on fourth down wiped out by a penalty of their own.

“The pass interference call moved the Chiefs to the Cincinnati 36, and the Chiefs ran a couple of plays to bleed the clock for the big-legged Butker, who turned around and started walking off the field even before his kick went through the uprights.”

Butker angered leftists and atheists (and even some on the right) with his May commencement speech at Benedictine College, in which he championed motherhood over careers, blasted Joe Biden’s handling of COVID, abortion, IVF, and other issues, angered his foes once again by becoming the most highly paid kicker in the NFL, signing a massive $25.6 million deal with the Chiefs in August.

Looks like Butker is worth every penny.

The Associated Press contributed to this report