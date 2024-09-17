Former WNBA Player Reveals ‘Scary’ Prediction for Caitlin Clark

On Thursday, Caitlin Clark will put the finishing touches on what has already been a record-breaking rookie season. And according to one former WNBA player, she’s not even getting started yet.

Val Whiting, a former member of the Detroit Shock and Minnesota Lynx, took to social media on Sunday after Clark scored a career-high 35 points against the Wings to set a new rookie scoring record and informed her followers that we haven’t seen anything yet.

“Here’s my humble opinion: I think that Caitlin Clark is still adjusting to the WNBA,” she wrote on X. “She has not yet fully adjusted to the league and look how she’s performing. And that, my friends, is the scary part.”

What has Clark accomplished while still “adjusting” to the WNBA?

Clark adds the single-season scoring record to the distinguished list of records she already holds, such as the rookie record for assists and made three-pointers. She also became the first rookie to have two triple-doubles.

Oh yeah, she still has one regular-season game left and the playoffs, giving her a chance to increase her numbers.

“Everybody is definitely excited for the playoffs,” Clark told reporters. “We’re not just happy to be there. We really feel like we can compete with every single team.”