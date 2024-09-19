Titans’ Will Levis Switches Cell Phone Number After Rough Start: ‘I Got a Lot of Texts’

Anyone who wants to text Titans QB Will Levis will have to wait until his new number gets leaked. Why? Because after the old number leaked, and he received a bunch of unwanted texts from angry fans, he changed it.

Levis told reporters on Wednesday that his cell number had fallen into the hands of disgruntled fans and would be changed.

“The thing I’m actually doing today is getting a new phone number. I don’t know how my number got out there with the fans, but I got a lot of texts,” he said. “That’ll be nice to shut that part and put it behind me.”

It’s safe to say things have not gone well for Levis and the Titans. The team is off to a 0-2 start, and Levis’s play is a major reason. The former Kentucky quarterback has already been sacked seven times, only thrown for a combined 319 yards, and accounted for five turnovers.

In addition, Levis was the subject of a verbal tirade from his head coach, Brian Callahan, in a video that went viral on Sunday.

Those planning to switch from badgering Levis on the phones to badgering him on social media will be out of luck. The Titans QB also plans to shut down his social media.

“I just think that’s the healthiest way to go about it. I don’t want to or care to hear any of the things people say about me, and I’m just going to keep chugging along regardless of what they say. It sucks that the world is the way that it is, and I’m looking forward to having some privacy.”

Levis and the Titans will next chug into Nissan Stadium, where they face an early must-win game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.