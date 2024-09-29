Bama’s 17-Year-Old Freshman Writes Cryptic Message in Eye Tape Before Thrilling Win

17-year-old Alabama superstar wide receiver Ryan Williams has a very bright future and career ahead of him, but it’s probably not as a Hallmark greeting card writer.

Williams caught six passes for 177 yards and the game-winning 75-yard touchdown, on their way to an incredible 41-34 victory over Georgia.

However, one of Williams’ most attention-grabbing moments wasn’t when he was juggling and catching a 54-yard bomb or scoring a TD. It was during a timeout when cameras caught a shot of his eye tape, which read, “KILL EVERYBODY.”

Did Williams actually kill anyone last night? No. Did he break some ankles and make catches a 17-year-old has no business making? Oh, yeah.

In all likelihood, the win means that Alabama will be the #2 team in the country (maybe #1) when the rankings come out. Georgia may lose ground, but not that much, thanks to overcoming a 26-point deficit to retake the lead, a lead that would have stood had it not been for the theatrics of a guy with “KILL EVERYBODY” on his face.

Georgia has Auburn at home next week. Alabama has Vanderbilt on the road.