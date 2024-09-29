Bama’s 17-Year-Old Freshman Writes Cryptic Message in Eye Tape Before Thrilling Win

17-year-old Alabama superstar wide receiver Ryan Williams has a very bright future and career ahead of him, but it’s probably not as a Hallmark greeting card writer.
Williams caught six passes for 177 yards and the game-winning 75-yard touchdown, on their way to an incredible 41-34 victory over Georgia.
However, one of Williams’ most attention-grabbing moments wasn’t when he was juggling and catching a 54-yard bomb or scoring a TD. It was during a timeout when cameras caught a shot of his eye tape, which read, “KILL EVERYBODY.”
Did Williams actually kill anyone last night? No. Did he break some ankles and make catches a 17-year-old has no business making? Oh, yeah.
In all likelihood, the win means that Alabama will be the #2 team in the country (maybe #1) when the rankings come out. Georgia may lose ground, but not that much, thanks to overcoming a 26-point deficit to retake the lead, a lead that would have stood had it not been for the theatrics of a guy with “KILL EVERYBODY” on his face.
Georgia has Auburn at home next week. Alabama has Vanderbilt on the road.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.