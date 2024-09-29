VIDEO: Chiefs Fear Rashee Rice Tore ACL After Collision with Patrick Mahomes

To say that this play did not unfold as it was drawn up would be a massive understatement.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes overthrew a heavily-covered Travis Kelce in the first quarter of their game against the Chargers, and the ball landed in the hands of Los Angeles defensive back Kristian Fulton.

As Fulton attempted to return the pick, Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice pursued the Chargers defender from behind to strip the ball. However, as he was pursuing from behind, his quarterback, Mahomes, came in to hit Fulton low and hit Rice in the knee.

Rice was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game before being carted off the sidelines.

“I feel terrible for Rashee,” he said. “We will hope for the best.”

After the game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs believe Rice tore his ACL.

“Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is feared to have suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game vs the Chargers, per sources,” Schefter wrote. “There will be additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis.”

The official diagnosis of Rice’s knee will come Monday after an MRI.