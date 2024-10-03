Caitlin Clark Posts Heartfelt Thanks to Fans: ‘I am Filled with Gratitude’

While the WNBA is threatening Caitlin Clark’s fans with legal action for alleged racist behavior, Clark is expressing her appreciation to the thousands, if not millions, who have watched her incredible year of basketball dominance.

“Year one (check) – thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream,” Clark wrote on X. “I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. See you all in year two.”

Before year two, Clark will take a well-deserved rest.

The year began with the best regular season in women’s college basketball history. It culminated in the defeat of her arch-rival Angel Reese and LSU in the NCAA Women’s Final Four. Though her NCAA championship dreams would remain unrealized, she would leave college as the #1 scorer in women’s NCAA basketball history.

Clark wouldn’t have long to mourn her NCAA defeat since the WNBA Draft came shortly after the season’s end, and the regular season started almost immediately after that.

Despite a 1-8 start, Clark and her teammates eventually got in sync and, starting after the Olympic break won nine of their final 14 games. They finished the year 20-20. However, like her final year at Iowa, Clark’s championship dreams would have to wait. The Fever were eliminated in two games of the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

What will year two look like for Catlin Clark and the Fever?

Maybe a new coach? Almost assuredly, there will be new players. Regardless, the days of Indiana facing low expectations are definitely over.