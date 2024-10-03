NFL Player Poll About Taylor Swift Reveals Shocking Result

NFL fans have repeatedly expressed how sick and tired they are about seeing Taylor Swift during game-day coverage. But the players seem to have a different idea.

A new poll of NFL players finds that they have an overwhelmingly favorable opinion of the Shake It Off singer.

Swift, of course, seems to be on screen more than the players when she attends a Kansas City Chiefs game to watch her currently struggling boyfriend, Chiefs star Travis Kelce. But the players don’t seem to mind.

The poll found that 72.5 percent of players view Swift favorably, while only a tiny 4.9 percent have a negative view of the pop sensation, according to The Athletic.

“I think it’s been positive for the league. I think that at the end of the day, it’s a business and you need to get as many eyes on it as possible. And she brings a lot of eyes, so, you know, if that increases the salary cap, I don’t think anybody’s gonna be too mad about that one,” one unnamed player reportedly said.

Another anonymous player, though, seemed to question the league’s Swifty obsession, and said, “I feel like she is getting unnecessary coverage. There was the whole NFL opening season video on Twitter, and she was featured five times, and our quarterback was featured none. That’s not even right. She is not the NFL.”

Fans, though, have repeatedly hit social media sites to rail about Swift appearing on their TV screens during games.

Fans were particularly triggered by the NFL’s 2024 sneak peek video this year, in which Swift appeared five times while some important and popular players were left out.

On the other hand, it has been estimated that Swift’s dalliance with the NFL has brought in millions of extra dollars to the league, not only in new viewers that the NFL had never reached before but also in brand value.

