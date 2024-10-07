WATCH: Vanderbilt Hit with $100K Fine After Fans Rush Field, Tear Down Goal Posts

The SEC has fined Vanderbilt University $100,000 after fans rushed the field and tore down the goal posts following the team’s win against Alabama on Saturday.

In a wild and destructive celebration of the 40-35 victory over the Crimson Tide, unruly fans tore down the goal posts, then carried them outside the stadium, through downtown Nashville, and finally dumped them into the Cumberland River, according to WKRN-TV.

Fans were exhilarated by Vanderbilt’s first-time win over the nation’s no. one team. But their exuberance cost the school a hefty fine.

Fans swarmed the filed after the win leaving the stands virtually empty:

The SEC fined Vanderbilt for violations of its access to competition area policies.

The field access policy states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

The policy includes a $100K first offense fine, a $250K second offense, and a whopping $500K third offense.

