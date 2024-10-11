Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert’s Wife Rips ‘Textbook Trash’ Kamala Harris for Attacks on DeSantis in Hurricane Row

The wife of Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert took aim at Kamala Harris after the VP attacked Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis over the response to Hurricane Helene. Mostert even called Harris “trash” over the row.

NFL wife Devon Mostert jumped to her Instagram account to put the vice president on blast after Harris claimed that DeSantis refused to take her phone calls during the crisis of Hurricane Helene, according to the New York Post.

For his part, DeSantis struck back and noted that Harris, as a mere Vice President, has “no role” in disaster response. He added that he had spoken to the president about Helene’s response. He also accused Harris of being “the first who is trying to politicize this storm.”

Mostert clearly sided with DeSantis over the issue and even posted about how Biden was working easily with DeSantis in disaster response.

“In case you missed it, Kam Kam went on a media rant yesterday about how selfish and utterly responsible DeSantis is. The math ain’t mathing, sis,” Mostert wrote.

“They’re sinking their own ship,” she added of Harris’ White House run with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. She’s garbage. Textbook trash,” Mostert added.

The NFL player and his family live in Broward County, which was lucky enough to avoid too much damage from Helene or Milton this week.

