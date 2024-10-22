Accuser Claims a ‘Pro Athlete’ Stopped Diddy from Sexually Assaulting Him During Celebrity Party

Another man accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault has testified that a “pro athlete” intervened to stop the rapper from sexually assaulting him at one of Diddy’s parties.

The accuser, who filed his lawsuit anonymously, says the rap and fashion mogul invited him to a party to promote the rapper’s liquor business. According to Fox News, he attended the Ciroq party expecting to be introduced to other businessmen and to make contacts in the entertainment industry.

However, he says that Diddy invited him into a private office where the man expected to engage in a business conversation, but things took a different turn once the door was closed.

“Plaintiff immediately realized Combs was intoxicated and acting strangely,” the lawsuit claims. “Combs began awkwardly moving closer to Plaintiff. As he did so, Combs removed his pants and exposed his genitals to Plaintiff. Combs continued to move closer and then grabbed Plaintiff’s genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.”

Fortunately, someone came in and intervened.

“The situation escalated until another individual, Professional Athlete A, entered the office and intervened, which ended the Combs’ assault of Plaintiff,” the lawsuit adds. “At this moment, Plaintiff escaped from Combs and left the office. After escaping the office, Plaintiff left the party to return home.”

The accuser said he was “shocked” by Diddy’s “weirdly inappropriate sexual advance.”

The rapper’s legal team maintains that the man is lodging a “meritless allegation” in a case that has “become a reckless media circus.”

The rap star was arrested last month after a grand jury indicted him on a series of charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He quickly pleaded not guilty to the charges but was denied bail and remains in jail as his case winds through the courts.

His arrest also sent a long list of Hollywood elites scrambling after they had been seen attending many of Diddy’s celebrity-filled parties in years past.

Last week, attorney Tony Buzbee claimed that he has found that several Hollywood A-listers have been quietly paying off alleged victims so that they can stay out of the public stories of the allegations against Combs.

Buzbee has also filed lawsuits against Combs on behalf of several people — both men and women — who claim Diddy sexually assaulted or raped them.

