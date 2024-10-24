Former Super Bowl Champ Calls Aaron Rodgers a ‘Cancer’ on the Jets Organization

Things are not well with the New York Jets. “Mean Green” is 2-5, only one win above lowly New England in the AFC East.

However, with former head coach Robert Saleh gone and seven interceptions in seven games, fans and pundits have turned their attention to Rodgers when trying to figure out where things went awry.

Enter former New York Giant defensive end and Super Bowl champ Chris Canty, who not only blames Rodgers for the Jets’ woes but also calls him a “cancer” on the whole organization.

“The last couple of years in Green Bay, we suspected that Aaron Rodgers could be a little bit toxic, especially with a young team,” Canty said on ESPN. “I had no idea that it would be this bad. This guy is like a cancer that has metastasized within the New York Jets organization, and I don’t know how they fix it.”

There are plenty of places to point the finger regarding the Jets’ awful situation. However, the fact remains that Rodgers’ fingerprints are all over this organization. He got the coach fired, he has imported nearly his entire receiving corps from Green Bay, and in many respects, he has been granted the influence over the organizational decision-making process in New York that he was never allowed in Green Bay.

Is it all Aaron Rodgers’ fault? Of course not. Still, maybe now we see why the Packers never gave him that kind of power.