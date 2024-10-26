Packers Legend Brett Favre to Speak at Trump Rally in Green Bay

NFL Hall of Famer and Packer legend Brett Favre has made plenty of big plays in Wisconsin, but the next time he appears before a raucous crowd in Green Bay, it’ll be for a bigger cause: Delivering the Badger State to Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign announced on Friday that when the former president appears in Green Bay at the Resch Center on Wednesday, Packers great Brett Favre will be a guest speaker.

“I think our country was in better shape with him,” Favre recently told Jason Whitlock on the Fearless podcast. “I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him. Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I’m flawed, just like the rest of ’em. We’re all flawed. But I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country.

“Black, White, Hispanic, Asian — you name it. I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality.”

Favre first endorsed Trump in 2020 amid the anti-police violence and racially-driven riots that roiled the country that summer. The Super Bowl champion also linked respect for the military, gun rights, and 1st Amendment protection with Trump’s platform.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech and religion, the second amendment, hard-working tax-paying citizens, police and military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me and these principles, my vote is for [Donald Trump],” Favre wrote on X at the time.

Favre is the NFL’s reigning “Ironman,” with 297 consecutive regular-season starts and 321 if you include the postseason.

Favre also holds the records for most career pass completions (6,300) and attempts (10,169) and the record for most consecutive seasons of 300-plus pass completions (18).