‘This Is a Red Flag’: Ex-NASCAR Racer Danica Patrick Slams Harris for Not Revealing How She Voted on California Crime Prop

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick is waving the caution flag after Vice President and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris refused to say how she voted on a major California ballot measure dealing with the scourge of drug and retail theft.

Proposition 36, if passed, would upgrade shoplifting to a felony for repeat offenders and raise penalties for some drug charges. In addition, it would give judges the authority to order people with multiple drug charges to get treatment.

Harris voted on the measure; however, she stunningly refused to say when asked how she voted.

This non-answer mere days before the election drew a sharp rebuke from Patrick.

“If this is what she is admittedly hiding, it just makes you wonder…. What else? And why?” Patrick wrote on X. “Like in a relationship, this is kind of a red flag.”

Patrick, who says she has never voted before this election, has been appearing at Trump rallies and has become one of the former president’s most outspoken advocates.

In an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Waters, the former racer explained the sudden change in her political involvement.

‘It’s not something I’m proud of, I would say, but it is true,” Patrick said. “To explain myself slightly, one of the rules I had for myself in all of past elections, no matter what’s happened, is I said, ‘Look, if I don’t vote, it doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion, but I’m not going to tell anyone about it.

“I don’t have a problem with anything; I can’t complain about anything because I didn’t do my part.’ And for so long, racing was all I did. It was my only focus. I didn’t have time or energy to really understand politics even.”

Since then, Patrick has found comfort in being at the center of the movement to unseat the Democrats and retake the country.

“There were so many great speakers, and I posted some pictures afterwards,” Patrick said after attending the America Fest in Phoenix last December. “Of course, it was very red, white and blue. Red is also my favorite color, and I basically just said I love this country. AMFEST, America Fest, I love this country; seems like the place to be. It just drew so much media attention.”