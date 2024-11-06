Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy hit the nail on the head in explaining why Donald Trump won the presidential election this morning and, more importantly, why the Democrats lost.

In the early morning hours, after Trump finally won the 2024 race for the White House, Portnoy jumped to his X account to explain why he thinks the election went Trump’s way.

The self-professed moderate blamed it all on the extreme, hate-filled, shrill rhetoric employed by the Democrats and their wild-eyed surrogates in the mainstream media.

Portnoy began his explanation by celebrating Trump’s win but also noted, “He won the electoral, he won the popular vote, he got more votes than last time he was president. Just a total ringing endorsement for the Republicans and Donald Trump and an indictment against the Democrats, and that’s really this rant.”

Portnoy quickly dived into it.

A lot people are asking how Trump get more votes than he got last time? Well, here’s the answer, because people like myself, independents or moderates, the Democrats gave us no choice. The Democrats gave us no choice. That was the worst campaign, and their pure arrogance and their moral superiority have driven people away. If you say you’re voting for Trump, suddenly you’re a Nazi, You’re Hitler, You’re garbage. Enough, enough!

He added, “Like, Yeah, I’m sure there are racists in the party, just like this, fucking crazy people and assholes and racists in the Democratic Party, all right, but millions and millions and millions and millions of people vote for Trump. He won clear. He won decisive. So when you call us that, and when you say that you’re calling the majority of country racist Hitlers, Nazis, I don’t think you get the words of what that means.”

“You are alienating all this middle ground people by acting like you’re better than us, smarter than us, and frankly, insulting our intelligence,” Portnoy continued. “Trump’s the threat to democracy? That was the entire Democratic campaign. It wasn’t about policy. Because everyone knew we want change. We’re not happy with the borders, the Middle East, the economy, inflation and Kamala consistently said she was no different than Joe Biden. Won’t do anything different than Joe Biden, last person in the room, her pitch to the people was, Trump is Hitler. Trump is bad. He’s a dictator.”

Again, we’re not stupid. The Democrats were the one who were saying Joe Biden was mentally fit for two years, when he was a vegetable, and couldn’t even make it off stage from giving a speech. And the Democrats would lie to our face and say the videos were edited, altered, they weren’t. Then, after the primary is over, they stage a coup, get rid of Joe, put in Kamala, and suddenly she’s the greatest thing since sliced bread. Same woman who ran for president got zero votes, same woman who can’t even answer a question how she’s different from Biden, ran one of the worst campaigns I’ve ever seen, just strictly her entire campaign was, was fear mongering. What would Trump is a dictator, the end of democracy? It’s garbage. It’s garbage. The people pulling the strings in the Democratic Party get rid of them. They’ve lost the plot. Tonight is on the Democrats.

“Congratulations, Donald Trump. I voted for him,” Portnoy told his followers, adding, “and I felt I had no choice but to vote for him, for the campaign that the Democrats ran.”

“And it’s not, not just white males, Hispanics, the black vote didn’t come out for Kamala. Again, it was a ringing endorsement for the Republicans and Trump. Ringing indictment against the Democrats,” he said.

Portnoy also had a recommendation for the Democrats as he wrapped up his rant.

“They got to look themselves in the mirror, this moral superiority complex they have, this arrogance they have. It’s not working. It’s time to wake up and see that. You’re an alienating half the country more of it,” he said.

“Wake up. Move on,” he concluded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston