‘Don’t Let the Door Hit You’: MLB Great Roger Clemens Taunts Celebs Who Promised to Leave if Trump Won

For those celebrities, pundits, and influencers who promised to leave the United States if Donald Trump won re-election, Roger Clemens is holding you to your word.

“Who ever said ‘I’m leaving America if Trump wins’ … don’t let the door hit you in the a– on the way out,” the 7-time Cy young winner wrote on X.

The “Rocket” also had words of praise for the American people.

Former MLB star Jonathan Lucroy hailed Trump’s election as the “dawn of a new era.”

“It’s the dawn of a new era,” Lucroy wrote on X. “What a blessing to live in this wonderful country where we can vote to make changes every 4 years. Silent majority spoke up last night. Vehemently rejecting the radical, anti-American policies of the socialist woke.”

“You know what’s the weirdest thing? How the other side thinks it’s okay to sexualize children and allow men into woman’s sports and bathrooms,” he continued. “Isn’t that weird?

“A commenter said last night that we ‘auto corrected’ as a nation. The people, WE the people, went and handled up on the plague that was upon us,” he said, adding, “I’m so proud to be an American today. I look forward to watching Trump, Elon, RFK, and others clean up the swamp that is our government.”

Trump enjoyed considerable support from pro athletes during the election season. 49ers star Nick Bosa crashed an on-field interview to display a MAGA hat. The families of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and running back Raheem Mostert all expressed support for the former and soon-to-be president of the United States.

President Trump has won or is on his way to winning 312 electoral votes. He smashed through the “blue wall” and flipped Georgia, which went for Biden in 2020 and is also on track to flip Arizona and Nevada.

Trump’s victory was so complete that he currently enjoys a lead of over 4.6 million in the popular vote.