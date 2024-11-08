Al Michaels Blasts NFL Officiating After Two Missed Calls on Decisive Final Play in Ravens-Bengals Game

Longtime NFL play-by-play man Al Michaels spoke for millions of NFL fans Thursday night, when he blasted NFL officials and, by extension, the league, when not one, but two penalties against the Ravens went uncalled on the Bengals 2-point conversion try which would have won them the game.

Cincinnati drove down the field and star receiver Ja’Marr Chace caught his 11th pass and third touchdown, to make the score 35-34 with just seconds left in regulation. Instead, of opting for the relatively easy extra point and playing for overtime, head coach Zac Taylor elected to go for two and the win.

However, as the play unfolded, Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was held and pulled to the ground by a Ravens defender, and Burrow himself took a hand to the face after releasing the penalty.

Neither of the infractions was called, the pass went incomplete, and the Ravens held on for the win, 35-34.

“It was clearly defensive holding…and that does look like forceable contact to the head of the quarterback,” said Prime Video replay official Terry McAulay.

“Too many games end this way,” Michaels complained. “They just do. The missed calls. The whole thing. So frustrating to fans. So frustrating.”

On the Prime Video post-game show, former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick pointed out that neither of the penalties impacted Burrow’s errant throw, that would have sailed incomplete regardless. Burrow never looked to his left where Gesecki was held and the forceable contact to the head occurred after the ball had already been relaesed.

Hall of Famer Tony Gonzales pointed out that they were penalties nonetheless, as stated in the rulebook, and should have been called.

In reality, both are right.

The penalties should have been called and neither of them had any impact on the play. Of course, had they been called, the Bengals would have had another chance at the two-point try and another chance to win the game.

However, to Michaels’ point, the missed calls on crucial end of game plays is a regular occurrence in the NFL. Vikings fans know this all too well from the facemask on QB Sam Darnold that went uncalled in their Thursday night game against the Rams.

Likewise, referees could have easily called holding on the Commanders during Jayden Daniels’ miraculous game-winning Hail Mary pass against the Bears.

So, the issue here isn’t favoritism to the offense or defense in particular, or to a particular team (though it is interesting how the Chiefs never seemto come up on the wrong end of these calls).

The issue is, for whatever reason, officials who seem to have no problem throwing flags in great abundance at other junctures during the game, decide to swallow their flags on the final play.

Fundamentally, it’s an issue of consistency.

However, fans who want the final play officiated the same way as the rest of the game need to be careful what they wish for. There’s a certain beauty to letting the players play during the decisive moments. Change that, and you could still find your team on the wrong end of an officiating decision that would have otherwise gone uncalled.