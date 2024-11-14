‘Overwhelmed’ Megan Rapinoe Claims a ‘Hateful’ Trump Presidency Means ‘Fear’ for Trans Friends

Former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she is “afraid” for her “trans friends” as a second “hateful” Trump presidency prepares to kick off in January.

Appearing Wednesday on the A Touch More podcast, the Olympic gold medal winner spoke of the sense of foreboding she feels since left-wing Vice President Kamala Harris lost in a landslide election to former President and now President-elect Donald Trump, Fox News reported.

Rapinoe was despondent over a second Trump presidency.

“I feel overwhelmed by the reality that is going to be a Trump presidency, which we have seen before – so I don’t feel like I’m saying anything new – but the reality where like anything crazy could happen any day. I think that is really overwhelming,” she cried.

She went on to say she doesn’t fear for her own safety that much because she is ensconced in a liberal bubble, but she fears for her “trans friends.”

“I think that I feel, not so much personally scared, because I think that we live in very progressive places, we’re unbelievably privileged in our place in the world and life and financially and all of these things, but I think that fear extends to just people in general that will be really affected,” she exclaimed.

“I’m thinking of all my trans friends and people that I know and trans kids. I’m thinking about the potential of mass deportations if that is going to happen, and just like the general chaos that’s going to be sown is really overwhelming,” she said.

Speaking of living in a liberal bubble world, Rapinoe was also shocked that her extreme left-wingery was so soundly rejected by voters who signed up for Trump’s “hateful messaging.”

“To see such a hateful message really resonate with such a large percentage of the electorate – I think that’s just hard to look at. I think we always know that it’s there. Let’s not be naive about this – this is America, and we were founded on slavery and inequality,” she bloviated.

Still, she seemed to understand at some vague level that the Democrat Party needed to downplay her radical ideas in the future.

“Obviously, the Democratic Party missed the mark on some things, and we need to look at that really honestly in the coming months, weeks, and years to try to have this message and this party resonate with more people than is resonating with the other side, which did not happen this time.,” she said.

The former U.S. soccer star did not say what she feels the Democrats got wrong. If her previous comments are any indication, she likely does not think any of her ideas helped cause that Democrat collapse.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston