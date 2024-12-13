Bill Belichick to Continue ManningCast, McAfee Show Appearances While Coaching

Those who thought Bill Belichick chose to return to coaching because he couldn’t wait to leave the media need to think again.

According to a report from Andrew Carter of the News & Observer, North Carolina Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham says Belichick will continue appearing on ESPN’s ManningCast and Pat McAfee Show even while coaching the Heels.

“One nugget after talking with UNC AD Bubba Cunningham: Belichick will continue his regular appearances on McAfee and the Manning Cast while UNC’s head coach. Very high visibility for UNC football, especially among a younger audience,” Carter wrote on X.

The decision to continue the media appearances signals a stark departure from Belichick’s attitude towards the media while coaching in New England, where he seemed perpetually annoyed and like he couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

While he still may maintain that attitude when doing press conferences at Chapel Hill, continuing to regularly appear on ESPN while discussing football issues and breaking down games does jive with his stated mission of turning UNC into a football pipeline. The high visibility he would have as a regular ESPN personality and keeping a strong connection to the NFL will bolster his recruiting pitch as someone who knows how to prepare athletes for playing at the next level.