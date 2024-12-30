VIDEO: Commanders’ Jeremy Reaves Proposes to Girlfriend on Field After Playoff-Clinching Win

The Commanders had much to celebrate following their 30-24 overtime victory. Not only did the team get its 11th win on the season, but they also secured their first playoff appearance since 2020.

But, one Commander in particular had much more to celebrate than just winning a football game.

As celebration and music pulsated throughout the stadium, cameras caught Commander special teams star Jeremy Reaves on his knee proposing to his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley.

NBC Sunday Night Football play-by-play man Mike Tirico narrated the special moment.

“Jeremy Reaves, who played 22 special teams snaps, has the most special one of all. Taking a knee at the end of the game for victory… Of course, she said yes, you’re in the playoffs now!” Tirico said.

The full moment was captured by a fan known as @HogfarmerChris.

The Commanders have another division game: a Sunday tilt against the rival Cowboys in Dallas. The game represents a chance to avenge a loss earlier in the season. After that, Washington will start preparing for their postseason opponent. The victory over Atlanta advanced the Commanders to the sixth seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Washington will travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams if the playoff order remains unchanged.