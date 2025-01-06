Few things have gone right for the Dallas Cowboys this season, and that trend continued on Sunday.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (ironically, one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys this season) drilled a Cowboys cheerleader in the back of the head with an errant kick during the team’s 23-19 loss to archrival Washington on Sunday.

A quick-thinking cameraman attempted to deflect and re-route the ball but to no avail.

Of course, because the kick was errant and went out of bounds, it was also illegal and drew a penalty. X users were quick to mock the insult and injury.

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 7-10 and third place in the NFC East. Uncertainty abounds with the Cowboys’ head coaching situation as Mike McCarthy has already received a request for an interview from the Chicago Bears. Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has hinted that he would be open to retaining McCarthy despite last year’s humiliating first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Packers and this year’s postseason no-show.

However, no official announcement on McCarthy’s future has been made.