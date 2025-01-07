Vikings Player’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Heckled, Touched, and Called Names’ During Game Against Lions

Whitney Risner, the wife of Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dalton Risner, is ripping Detroit Lions fans for inappropriate and rude behavior toward both the Vikings and the Minnesota team’s fans.

Risner recalled attending a game in Detroit last year and noted that the fans were very abusive, Fox News reported.

“Last year, I wore a flashy purple jacket, and I’ve never been heckled so much at an away game,” she said early in a video posted to social media.

Going into a bit more detail, Risner added, “Little did I know that I would be heckled, touched, and called names at last night’s game by Detroit fans,” all because she was a Vikings fan.

Risner was not the only woman close to a Vikings player to blast Lions fans.

Taylor Saunders, who is currently going out with Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman, also took aim at Lions fans and claimed that she heard them “wishing injuries” on Viking players.

The Lions, one of the four NFL teams that have never made it to the Super Bowl, have come out of the season as the No. 1 seed team. It is the first time since the 1950s that Detroit has won back-to-back division titles. In fact, last year’s division title win over the L.A. Rams allowed Detroit to snap a 31-year drought for a division win. (The other teams that have never made it to the Super Bowl are the Browns, the Jaguars, and the Texans.)

Still, Lions fans have consistently ranked in the upper tier of the worst NFL fans and are often placed somewhere in the worst five.

The abuse might not be over, either. Detroit could face the Vikings one more time this year in the playoffs.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston