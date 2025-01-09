Lakers Coach JJ Redick Loses Home in California Wildfires

Thousands of Californians have lost their homes due to the out-of-control wildfires that have consumed the greater Los Angeles area, and Lakers coach JJ Redick is among them.

At least five people have been killed and over 2,000 homes and structures in the fires that began on Tuesday. On Thursday, NBA reporter Shams Charania reported that the Lakers-Hornets game, scheduled for that night at Crypto.com Arena, had been postponed. Charania also reported that Redick’s home had been destroyed.

“Tragic fires in L.A. have impacted so many,” Charania wrote on X. “Including Lakers personnel such as head coach JJ Redick, who lost his home.”

On Tuesday, Redick took time to note the struggles of his Pacific Palisades community as they coped with the fires.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now. That’s where I live. Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated,” Redick told reporters. “I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”