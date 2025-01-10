WATCH: Michelob Cashes-In After Angry Fan Chucks Bottle During Notre Dame-Penn State Game

Angry Notre Dame fans threw bottles on the field in retaliation for what they perceived as a bad pass interference call that robbed the Irish of an interception late in their Orange Bowl game against Penn State.

One of the bottles thrown was a Michelob Ultra container that the ESPN cameras found and immediately showed. As it turns out, the people at Michelob Ultra also saw it and immediately took advantage.

The penalty reversed an interception by ND linebacker Jack Kiser and put the Nittany Lions in position for the tie-breaking touchdown, which they eventually got a few plays later. Michelob Ultra took full advantage and posted a picture of their bottle-turned-projectile as their profile pic.

The penalty did not ultimately lead to Notre Dame’s undoing. Quarterback Riley Leonard overcame a second interception to lead a game-tying drive that saw Jeremiyah Love score on one of the grittiest runs of all time. Then Leonard took advantage of an interception from sophomore corner Christian Grey to drive the Irish into position for a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to win, 27-24.

The Irish now await the winner of Friday night’s Texas-Ohio State game.