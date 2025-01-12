WATCH: NFL Fans Irate After Referee Bill Vinovich Appeared to Apologize to Josh Allen for Bad Call

Bills fans and players voiced their frustrations on Sunday after officials missed a blatant pass interference call on Denver’s Pat Surtain II that could have cost Buffalo a touchdown.

The foul that should have occurred in the end zone would have given the Bills a first and goal. Instead, they had to settle for a field goal. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was as visibly upset by the call as the fans were audibly upset.

However, what happened next was truly bizarre. Referee Bill Vinovich appeared to walk over to the Buffalo sideline to apologize to Josh Allen for the bad call.

Seeing an NFL official go all the way over—not just to the sideline but to the bench—to discuss a call with a player may be unprecedented. It’s at least an extremely rare occurrence and one that angered many on social media.

There’s much to be said for someone having the integrity to admit their mistakes. However, unless you go over to each sideline and apologize to each quarterback for each missed call (which no one will do), you shouldn’t do it. Otherwise, you will get accused of exactly what fans are accusing Vinovich of right now: Favoritism.

No matter, the Bills beat the Broncos 31-7 and will advance to the AFC Divisional Round, where they will face the Ravens.