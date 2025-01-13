VIDEO: National Lacrosse League Fight Ends with Thunderous Blow

On a weekend where just about everyone was paying attention to college and NFL football, a fight in the National Lacrosse League managed to get people’s attention.

Buffalo Bandits defender Zack Belter went after Toronto Rock defender Elijah Gash in the third quarter of their game Friday night after Gash delivered a hard hit. The two squared up and went at it, but the fight didn’t last for long, as Gash leveled Belter with a thunderous hit.

Gash is the son of former Ravens Super Bowl champion Sam Gash.

While Toronto clearly won the fight, they did not win the game. Buffalo won, 15-13.

“Great teams find a way to win at the end of the day,” said Buffalo’s Dhane Smith. “We’re a great team, and they’re trying to find out their identity.

“At the end of the day, we need to win games like that, and we were able to do that tonight, so we have to look forward to Philadelphia now.”